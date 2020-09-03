MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A high-speed chase in Red Wing ended Wednesday night with an SUV slamming into a restaurant, causing part of the building to collapse.
The Red Wing Police Department says no one was hurt in the crash, which happened at Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge, at the intersection of 3rd and Plum streets. The apartments above the restaurant were safely evacuated, and the driver was arrested and booked into the Goodhue County jail.
According to police, the chase started just blocks away, near Bush and 10th streets. They saw an SUV speeding north on Bush and gave chase. The SUV then slammed into the storefront of Liberty’s, sending a significant portion of the facade tumbling to the ground.
The intersection of 3rd and Plum Streets is closed, as is the nearby exit to Highway 58/63. A structural engineer will assess the building, police say.
The crash remains under investigation.
