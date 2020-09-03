RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) — The sweetest political poll is underway in southern Minnesota.
A week ago, Hanisch Bakery in Red Wing launched its 2020 presidential cookie poll. The bakery tallies each Trump or Biden cookie purchased until election day.
The bakery says that demand this year has already surpassed what they saw in the last election.
Finding Minnesota: Red Wing Bakery’s Presidential Cookie Poll
Since 1984, the bakery claims the winner of their cookie poll has matched the winner of the popular vote.
“So far, President Trump has a very large lead of 2,576 cookies to 696 for Joe Biden,” said Bill Hanisch. “So, I’ll tell you, in the 25 years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen it like this.”
WCCO viewers voted Hanisch Bakery as both the Best Bakery in Minnesota and as having the Best Donuts in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.