MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rhonda Lynn Appicelli, 52, has been missing for more than a week, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public to help locate her.
She was last seen at her home on the 3900 block of River Road Cherry Township, near Iron, on Aug. 26.
Appicelli is described as a white woman who stands 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She drives a 1988 white Pontiac Firebird Trans-AM with Minnesota license plate 654-RLN.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 218-742-9825, or call 911.
