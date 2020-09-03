MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video of the mayor of Nisswa being arrested and arguing with the arresting officers has gone viral.
Pequot Lakes Police report that they took Frederick Heidmann into custody following a traffic stop incident on Saturday. Officers were conducting the traffic stop south of Nisswa on Highway 371, and police say Heidmann was filming the interaction while standing near the traffic lane.
Officers asked him to stand in a safer spot, at which point they say Heidmann started becoming belligerent. He left the scene but then came back to argue with the officers again.
Video of the incident shows Heidmann saying “F*** you guys” to the officers, and adding “You’re as bad as the f***ing dinks down in Minneapolis.”
He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process. The Brainerd Dispatch reports Heidmann was released at the scene as the Crow Wing County Jail would not take him due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m highly disappointed in the actions of the Nisswa Mayor Heidmann. Law enforcement has worked tirelessly to provide professional policing to our communities, building relationships through intentional engagement with our citizens countywide and Mayor Heidmann knows this to be true. We will not allow his actions and belittling rant to distract from the good work our officers do every day,” Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang told WCCO.
Nisswa’s city administrator said that the Nisswa City Council will be holding a special meeting on Friday afternoon to address the issue.
