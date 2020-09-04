MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Minnesota man in Washington D.C. as he tried to board a flight to Turkey late last month.
The man, identified as 34-year-old Said Sharif Maye, is wanted of criminal vehicular homicide, as confirmed by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe he was attempting to ultimately get to Somalia.
Border officers turned Maye over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police following his Aug. 28 arrest at Washington Dulles International Airport.
“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,” Casey Durst, CBP’s director of field operations in Baltimore, said.
