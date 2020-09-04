MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another downtown Minneapolis business is biting the dust. Candyland is closing their downtown shop today after 37 years in business.
The 8th street store is their original location. The company plans to keep their other locations open, including one that is a block away.
Candyland is just one of several stores we’ve seen close up shop in downtown recently. The area has seen an increase in unrest, and a drop in customers.
A number of restaurants and bars have also announced closures in recent weeks and months amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Just this week, Butcher & the Boar announced it would be closing effective immediately.
