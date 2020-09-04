MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of the Labor Day holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 856 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.
The additional numbers bring the state’s total to 78,966 positive cases and 1,847 deaths. Of the people who have contracted the disease, 70,537 no longer need to self-isolate.
Minnesota is capable of administering 20,000 tests a day; in the past 24 hours, over 18,000 tests have been processed.
Currently there are 274 Minnesotans recovering from the virus in hospitals, 138 of which are in the ICU.
READ MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz cautioned Minnesotans to stay vigilant of the virus. Compared to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Walz said the state is in a much more precarious position going into Labor Day. Backyard and small gatherings still continue to spread the virus, he said, as Minnesota’s rate of community transmission has hovered around 30%.
According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the August. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
You must log in to post a comment.