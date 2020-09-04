MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will be spending Labor Day traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Few details were immediately available, but the campaign for Democratic candidate Joe Biden confirmed Harris’s visit.
Earlier in the week, Biden himself visited southeastern Wisconsin, and met with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, as seen in a widely-distributed eyewitness video.
Biden spent more than an hour in private Thursday with Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., his siblings, and one of his attorneys.
Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, where there has been significant unrest and rioting following Blake’s shooting.
Trump used the opportunity to drive home his campaign message of “law and order” by expressing support for law enforcement and blaming “domestic terror” for the looting and arson that’s taken place in the city during the protests.
Wisconsin is a state very much being courted by both Trump and Biden. Trump won the state in 2016 over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes.
