MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was rescued Monday after being pinned under a tree for four days in Redwood County.
The sheriff’s office says they were notified late Monday afternoon that 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha had been discovered under a tree, which had pinned both of his legs.
He had been cutting down trees on Aug. 27 when the accident occurred, trapping him for more than 100 hours.
The Redwood Falls Fire Department spent two hours working to free Ceplecha, who was airlifted from the area. His condition has not been released.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the survivor, click here to donate.
