MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota high school has decided to push back its first day of school due to a staffer testing positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Curt Tryggestad announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee at the Pine City High School.
Tryggestad says the school is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify those who had close contact with the individual, and will be notified to stay at home for 14 days. The staff member who tested positive has also been asked to quarantine.
The school was anticipating to start right after Labor Day, but has now been pushed back to the following week. The first day of school will be Monday, Sept. 14 with a distance learning model in place.
Students, staff and families will be notified when the school is able to change from a distance learning model.
