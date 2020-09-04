MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Sports) — The Washington Football Team is releasing 13-year NFL veteran running back Adrian Peterson, the team announced Friday morning. Peterson, 35, intends to pursue opportunities elsewhere rather than consider retirement.
Peterson was with Washington for two seasons after splitting the 2017 campaign with the Saints and Cardinals. In 15 games last season, he rushed 211 times for 898 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 17 receptions for 142 yards. The Oklahoma product was scheduled to earn roughly $3.2 million in the final year of a two-year deal that he signed in March of 2019.
Just this spring, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee picked Peterson for the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, along with kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson. The list included only 53 of the NFL’s best players. Eligibility was limited to players selected to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team.
Although Peterson wants to keep playing, it will be difficult to find a situation where he will receive a significant carry share in 2020. There are reports that a few teams have already inquired about him.
Peterson was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 through 2016.
