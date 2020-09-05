MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In the past 24 hours, the Minnesota Department of Health has recorded 924 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
There are now a total of 79,880 confirmed cases in the state, of which 71,507 patients no longer need isolation.
In total, 1,851 people have died of the virus since March, though the vast majority of cases have taken place in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths recorded Saturday, three had taken place in an assisted living home.
Currently 279 people are in Minnesota hospitals recovering from the virus, of which 133 are in the ICU.
Over 18,000 tests have been processed since Friday. In total, over 1.57 tests have been completed in the state with 1.17 Minnesotans tested.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
On Thursday, ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Gov. Tim Walz warned Minnesotans to remain cautious of the virus, as the state’s statistics are creeping up again. State health officials stressed the importance of remaining socially distant and wearing masks especially during the holiday.
According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the August. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
You must log in to post a comment.