MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe storms are potentially rolling in Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday, with the timing to still allow Minnesotans to enjoy their Labor Day holiday weekend outdoors.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple counties across the southwestern to south central parts of the state, in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.
This includes the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Martin, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Sibley, Steele, Swift, Waseca, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine.
A severe thunderstorm watch until 3 AM for counties in pink. Main threat is large hail.
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) September 6, 2020
The storms bring a threat for large hail and is expected to push east in the early Sunday morning hours, with a possibility for flash flooding. There are also possibilities for scattered thunderstorms in the north.
The timing still allows Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors, though it will lead to a very warm and humid Sunday. The dew point will lead to an especially humid afternoon. The temperatures will be in the mid-80s in the metro area, but in Worthington, the temperature could rise to 90.
On Labor Day, a holiday that most people use to celebrate the end of summer, the temperatures will feel more like fall as they struggle to get out of the 50s. It leads into a cool week, with high temperatures in the 50s throughout.
