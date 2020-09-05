MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey marched alongside anti-gun violence demonstrators in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon, calling for peace.
The march came hours after a deadly shooting in a west St. Paul apartment building.
The peace walk, organized by Mothers Against Community Gun Violence, started at Folwell School in south Minneapolis and ended at Powderhorn Park.
Beautiful day to march for peace alongside Mothers Against Community Gun Violence. Special thanks to Pastor Seth from Brook Community Church for his moving message and to the community who continues showing up and demanding better. pic.twitter.com/gKGIIHGo0L
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) September 5, 2020
“We call it a peace walk because we are hoping we can bring peace, unity, healing to a community that definitely needs it,” Latanya Black, mother of shooting victim, said.
Organizers say senseless killings are plaguing Minnesota, so they’re calling on the community to help end gun violence.
“This has got to end, we are losing too many and if we see something we are going to say something and you must get these guns off the streets,” Bunny Beeks, Be the Voice organizer, said.
You must log in to post a comment.