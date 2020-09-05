Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities tradition is making a comeback, with a few changes this year.
Sever’s Fall Festival opens next weekend for its 24th year. Of course, it will look different than years past because of COVID-19.
There will be additional hand sanitizing stations, and they’re doubling the number of portable sinks around the area. There is also a capacity limit, so you have to get tickets online.
This year, there is a new attraction that’s already open. It’s a drive-thru experience called “Stories, Riddles, and Rhymes.” It’s the brainchild of Minnesota artist Brian Sobaski.
Both the drive-thru and the Fall Festival run through Nov. 1.
