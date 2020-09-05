MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though there are chances for severe storms on Saturday night into Sunday, the timing should still allow Minnesotans to enjoy their Labor Day holiday weekend outdoors.

Saturday will be the most pleasant day of the weekend. Though many woke up to the sound of their furnace with temperatures in the high-40s, they will peak in the mid-80s and 70s in the afternoon. It will still be a little cooler up north, with Grand Marais at 66 degrees.

However in the evening, storms are expected to develop in the southwestern portion of the state. Heavy rain will push east in the late evening and early Sunday morning hours, with a possibility for flash flooding. There are also possibilities for scattered thunderstorms in the north.

It's cool & quiet in #MNwx & #WIwx this AM; CHILLY in parts of the Northland. Heat & humidity are coming back (for a few days), and so is the threat for severe t-storms. Then: FALL will stretch its legs for much of the workweek. The busy forecast 8-9a w/@jennifermayerle on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/5KZV9d6iWd — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 5, 2020

The timing still allows Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors, though it will lead to a very warm and humid Sunday. The dew point will lead to an especially humid afternoon. The temperatures will be in the mid-80s in the metro area, but in Worthington, the temperature could rise to 90.

On Labor Day, a holiday that most people use to celebrate the end of summer, the temperatures will feel more like fall as they struggle to get out of the 50s. It leads into a cool week, with high temperatures in the 50s throughout.