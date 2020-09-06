MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some overnight storms might have woken up some Minnesotans, especially in the southern part of the state.
Some saw large golf ball-sized hail shower down, but as the morning continued, the weather quieted, allowing for outdoor Labor Day plans to continue.
Sunday is a more humid, summery day, with dew points up in the mid-60s in the Twin Cities. They will fall in the afternoon, followed by a breeze coming up from the south. Temperatures will be above average in the afternoon, especially south of I-94.
Now that the rain is done, we'll have a mix of sun & clouds region-wide, with a little haze from a humid airmass and some wildfire smoke at jet-stream level. Temperatures will tumble tonight and I'm talking fall feels and frost in my forecast right now on @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/dFnk8Glr7B
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 6, 2020
But Sunday will also be the last warm day for a while, as temperatures will drop on Monday. It will be a cold day, and though it will start out dry, some rain looks to develop in west central Minnesota by noon, and push through the southern portion of the state.
