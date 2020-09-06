CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota News, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some overnight storms might have woken up some Minnesotans, especially in the southern part of the state.

Some saw large golf ball-sized hail shower down, but as the morning continued, the weather quieted, allowing for outdoor Labor Day plans to continue.

Sunday is a more humid, summery day, with dew points up in the mid-60s in the Twin Cities. They will fall in the afternoon, followed by a breeze coming up from the south. Temperatures will be above average in the afternoon, especially south of I-94.

But Sunday will also be the last warm day for a while, as temperatures will drop on Monday. It will be a cold day, and though it will start out dry, some rain looks to develop in west central Minnesota by noon, and push through the southern portion of the state.

 

Comments