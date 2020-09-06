Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 31-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in Moose Lake.
Carlton County Dispatch received a report on Saturday at 3:16 p.m. of a crash between an ATV and a car.
A side-by-side ATV had been traveling on Soo Trail East and collided with a car at the trail and driveway intersection. The accident happened near the 4100 block of County Road 8.
The woman was transported to Essentia Moose Lake Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Duluth, where she died.
The other ATV occupants did not report any other injuries.
