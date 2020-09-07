Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 200 students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire have to stay inside their dorms for two weeks.
The university says 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 of them live on campus.
A handful of them interacted with students in other dorms, so the school put six residence hall wings under quarantine.
