By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 200 students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire have to stay inside their dorms for two weeks.

The university says 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 of them live on campus.

A handful of them interacted with students in other dorms, so the school put six residence hall wings under quarantine.

