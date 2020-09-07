MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesotans gathered Monday to remember Brian Quinones, one year after he died at the hands of police.
Officers shot and killed Quinones after he livestreamed a chase that ended in Richfield. Police say the 30-year-old got out of his car and confronted them with a knife before officers shot him.
His family says Quinones was having suicidal thoughts, and officers could have handled the situation differently.
Monday night’s celebration honored his life with music, food and art. Quinones’ wife, Ashley Quinones, says it’s important that the world knows who he was.
“I want them to understand that he had a family, that he had friends, that he was loved, and that we do need to change the system because it’s full of pain,” Quinones said.
The officers who shot Quinones were not charged. A group is petitioning to reopen the case.
READ MORE: Brian Quinones’ Death Prompts Mental Health Conversation
You must log in to post a comment.