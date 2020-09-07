Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Isanti police say a 13-year-old boy, who went missing after leaving his residence for a bike ride, has been located.
According to police, the boy left his residence on his bike at around 2 p.m. Sunday and did not return home.
On Monday morning, police said the boy was found riding his bike in the direction of his home at 9:27 a.m. and was returned to his residence.
“Thank you to the community for all the assistance and support,” police said.
No foul play is suspected and there is no public safety concern.
