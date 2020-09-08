MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two separate crashes were reported in Pierce County in western Wisconsin Saturday, both involving injuries.
The first reported crash was along State Highway 35 near 1180th Street in Oak Grove Township. The driver — 51-year-old Melissa Atkinson from Stewartville, Minnesota — lost control on a curve and was ejected at about 3:20 p.m.
She was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing for her injuries sustained in the crash.
The second crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. in Diamond Bluff Township. Pierce County authorities say that 54-year-old Michael Liefeld, of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, ran into the ditch off County Road OO near 370th Avenue after losing control.
Leifeld was taken by Red Wing Area Ambulance Service to the Red Wing Mayo Hospital.
The sheriff’s office did not specify the severity of either driver’s injuries.
