MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A COVID-19 vaccine about to be tested on Minnesotans is now being investigated for potentially serious side effects.
HealthPartners announced last week that Minnesotans could enroll in trials for a vaccine created by Oxford University.
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is leading those trials, but says they’re now on hold because one of the patients developed an unexplained illness. The company says it’s investigating to see if the illness is connected to the vaccine.
In the meantime, HealthPartners says it’s pausing enrollment for the trial in Minnesota.
