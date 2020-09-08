MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Tuesday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, along with 387 more confirmed cases.
The additional cases bring the state’s total to 81,608 positive cases confirmed, with 74,235 of those who contracted the virus no longer needing to isolate themselves.
According to MDH, a total of 1,862 have died so far from COVID-19, with 1,361 of those patients being in long-term care settings.
In hospitals, there are currently 257 patients needing treatment, with 135 needing intensive care units. A total of 6,760 people have needed hospitalization so far in Minnesota.
In the last 24 hours, 7,357 tests have been completed. Over 1.2 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the seven-day rolling positive rate in Minnesota is 6% as of Aug. 30, due to data lag. It had been at 5% for most of August and July, and dipped into 3-4% range during June.
