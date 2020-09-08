MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The attorney for one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death is objecting to a combined trial and is asking for venue change, arguing an impartial trial is not possible in Hennepin County.

Thomas Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, submitted the two motions Tuesday. It comes just days before a scheduled hearing in the case that’s slated for Friday.

In the defense’s objection to the joining of the case with the other three police officers, Lane’s attorney argues that Lane’s right to a complete defense “will not be afforded” if the cases are joined.

“There are very likely going to be antagonistic defenses presented at the trial. It is plausible that all Officers have a different version of what happened and Officers place blame on one another. The jury would have to choose between the defendants testimonies to reach their verdict,” the motion read.

Gray added that the defenses are inconsistent and the cases cannot be tried together.

In the second motion, Gray requested a venue change, saying that, due to the historic events, an impartial trial will not happen in Hennepin County. Gray requested to move the trial to Washington or Dakota counties.

Attorneys for the other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin — have also requested a change of venue. All four officers’ defenses have filed for charges to be dismissed.

Of the four officers, Chauvin faces the most serious charge: third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin is the only officer who remains in custody while awaiting trial.