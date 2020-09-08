MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans of classical music will soon have a variety of new options as local orchestras and opera organizations announce their plans for the 2020-2021 season amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Orchestra, who since their last in-person concert in March have recorded more than 70 at-home performances from musicians’ living rooms and home studios, say they have finalized partnerships that will allow them to present their fall concerts live on radio, TV and streaming on the web.

There will be six Friday night concerts starting Oct. 2, led by conductor Osmo Vänskä. These concerts, which will feature smaller ensembles from the Minnesota Orchestra, will also air live on TPT and stream on the orchestra’s website. Most of this series of concerts will also be broadcast live on Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

The concerts will be performed at Orchestra Hall, sans audience. The programs are still to be determined but should offer an hour of music in each case, with up to 25 musicians performing from safe distances.

“I am proud of the adaptive spirit I see in this organization to make and share music in a way that is responsible for the times we are in,” Vänskä said. “The musicians, artistic staff and I relish the challenge of programming fall concerts with new repertoire and new combinations of players that can showcase the versatility of the Orchestra.”

Minnesota Orchestra subscribers were informed most of the originally-scheduled fall concerts are being shifted to performances in 2021.

Meanwhile, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra earlier announced their own series of six fall concerts to be presented via digital stream. The series will also include bonus videos, such as behind-the-scenes content and interviews with orchestra members.

The streams will happen Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and include such selections as Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor, Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen for String Septet, Antonín Dvořák’s American String Quintet, and J. S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

The concerts will be streaming from the Ordway Concert Hall in St. Paul, and are presented completely free of charge.

Additionally, the Minnesota Opera said it would kick off its new season with a performance in the outfield at CHS Field later this month. Vocalists will perform selections from La Traviata, The Marriage of Figaro, Romeo and Juliet, and Carmen.

Another selection will be from Blue, described as “a contemporary opera highlighting racial injustice” that was previously postponed.

Tickets for the socially-distanced event go for $10 to $50, with performances scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 26, both shows at 7:30 p.m.