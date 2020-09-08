MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a motorcyclist late August in Minneapolis has been identified, according to medical examiners.
On Aug. 31, investigators say a pedestrian was walking against a traffic signal from Bryant Avenue North across Olson Memorial Highway at about 4:34 p.m. when they were hit by an eastbound motorcycle.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the pedestrian as 84-year-old Youa Noua Moua of Minneapolis. The victim died due to multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is ruled an accident.
The driver of the motorcycle, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, is said to have tried to avoid the pedestrian.
Police says it is unlikely the motorcyclist will face any criminal charges at this point in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.