MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Twin Cities police departments are using bait cars to catch brazen thieves stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight.
Eagan and Minneapolis police say they have had reports of people stealing them from multiple cars in business parking lots.
Police say call 911 if you witness suspicious behavior, like someone working underneath a vehicle in a public parking lot or ramp, and someone using what looks and/or sounds like a grinder or electric saw while underneath a vehicle.
Thieves can get about $200 per converter.
