CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:COVID-19, Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People dream of retirement, but many workers now say they expect to still be working once they “retire.”

A new study from Voya Financial shows more than half of Americans are planning to work in retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many say they want a safety net to cover unexpected costs.

The survey found that it was more common for Baby Boomers and Generation X to think they’d have to work in retirement than among millennials.

Click here for more information.

Comments