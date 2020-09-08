Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People dream of retirement, but many workers now say they expect to still be working once they “retire.”
A new study from Voya Financial shows more than half of Americans are planning to work in retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many say they want a safety net to cover unexpected costs.
The survey found that it was more common for Baby Boomers and Generation X to think they’d have to work in retirement than among millennials.
