MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is advising students and residents to stay aware and use caution after two robberies were reported on or near the Minneapolis campus Sunday.
According to the university, the first robbery reported Sunday occurred at 4 p.m. near 10th Avenue SE and 6th Street SE. There, a robbery suspect physically assaulted a victim and took a victim’s phone.
The suspect in that robbery is described as 16 to 19 years old, 5-feet-10, medium build, longer curly hair, chubby face and was wearing red/white shirt and shorts.
The second robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. on the 700 block of 35th Ave. S. There, three robbery suspects robbed a victim of their car, phone and wallet. A gun was involved.
The suspects are described as 18 to 21 years old. One suspect wore a red hoodie and another wore a black hoodie.
University police received the reports. Minneapolis police now have the cases.
