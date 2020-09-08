CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The start of a school year like no other comes with apprehension from students, parents, teachers and staff alike.

So WCCO’s Heather Brown met up with a group of educators preparing for distance learning in Bloomington schools.

She asked each of them this question: What do they want families to know? Watch their conversation in the video above.

