MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers at the University of Exeter in England say cat owners fall in one of five categories:
- Concerned Protectors (focus on cat safety)
- Freedom Defenders (strongly prioritize cat independence and oppose restrictions on behavior)
- Tolerant Guardians (believe outdoor access is important for cats but dislike their hunting)
- Conscientious Caretakers (feel they bear some responsibility for managing their cats’ hunting)
- Laissez‐faire Landlords (who were largely unaware of the issues surrounding roaming and hunting behaviors)
The study is meant to help people manage their cats while reducing wildlife killing, for people who let their cats go outside. Researchers hope this sparks conversations about the responsibilities cat owners might have.
So, what kind are you? Click here to take the quiz.
