MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winona State University announced a two-week campus quarantine beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Students, staff and faculty will be asked to limit non-essential activities on campus for the next 14 days. This will help reduce the amount of people physically on campus in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“The university is not currently aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the WSU community,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “However, we are seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission, and we have a responsibility to our students, our employees, and to our community to respond accordingly.”
WSU says courses with in-person learning will either shift completely online, or will require increased safety measures to continue with face-to-face instruction.
Also, employees who do not need to be on campus will shift to remote work, and other campus facilities may impose additional restrictions.
The WSU president says the university will continue to monitor the situation and take action as needed.
For more information, visit the WSU COVID-19 website.
