MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Monday evening in northern Minnesota.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. in Bagley, at a home on the 14000 block of 336th Street.
Officers initially arrived on the scene for a medical emergency/domestic dispute and encountered an individual who quickly became uncooperative and ran away. Shortly after, officers heard a woman yelling in a nearby house and found the person who ran off struggling with the woman.
The officers tried to taser the person attacking the woman, but the person pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman before again running away. Emergency crews brought the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Officers searched for the suspect for several hours before finding them, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was arrested and booked into the county jail.
The victim’s name will be released pending the notification of family. The stabbing remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.