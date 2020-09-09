MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Barron County health officials say there were potential COVID-19 exposures at three Rice Lake, Wisconsin bars over the weekend.
According to Barron County Public Health, the establishments include Moose Lodge on Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m., Mary’s Midway Bar on Sept. from 8-10 p.m. and Mr. Bob’s Bar on Sept. 5 from 10-11 p.m.
Health officials say that anyone who was at those locations during the provided time frames and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, not go to work and contact a healthcare provider.
“Appearing on this list does not mean the establishment did something wrong. It also does not mean the establishment should be closed. All establishments are contacted before being listed and are given guidance on how to reduce future risk to staff and customers,” Barron County Public Health said.
Anyone who was there during the listed times and is not experiencing symptoms is asked to watch for signs of illness in the next two weeks, as symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure.
