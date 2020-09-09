MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family dog is now a neighborhood hero. The 1-year-old Bernese mountain dog named Monty helped catch a suspected car thief in Wayzata on Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m., the Holdrige neighborhood, on the boarder of Minnetonka and Wayzata, went into lockdown – as they were looking for a suspected car thief they believed was armed and dangerous.

As Minnetonka police were searching the streets, they were telling all neighbors to stay inside and lock their doors.

The Olness family took shelter in their home on Crosby Road, when they heard an alarm that goes off, that only beeps when an external door is opened in the house.

Older brother Griffin and Monty went to their basement to investigate.

“We opened this door, [the suspect] was standing right there and he just immediately made a dash for the door and ran away. We closed the door because we weren’t sure if he was armed or not, but Monty kind of slipped through and chased him down,” Olness said .

Minnetonka police say they were able to arrest the suspect shortly after Monty chased him down.

“We always have a rule in our house that you don’t run away from Monty because he thinks you’re going to play and he jumps on you from behind,” Olness said.

Police took the suspect away by ambulance for a minor injury.

Meanwhile, Monty came home to his family, and the whole neighborhood, a hero.

“He had a couple burrs on him but he was no worse for the wear,” Olness said. “He definitely got a lot of treats after that. Definitely a good day to be him.”

Minnetonka Police are investigating the car theft, but no charges have been filed at this time.