MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials updated the COVID-19 situation in the state Wednesday, reporting 282 more positive cases and seven more deaths in the last 24 hours.
MORE: Minnesota Department Of Health (MDH) COVID-19 Data
Along with a relatively low number of new positive cases, MDH also reported fewer completed tests in the last 24 hours: 5,373. In total, about 1.2 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19.
Nearly 82,000 positive cases have been confirmed in the state since late March, with 75,055 of those patients no longer needing to quarantine themselves.
Of the seven additional deaths, four involved someone in a long-term care or group home setting. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 1,869, and 1,364 of those deaths being in long-term care settings.
In hospitals, there are 263 patients currently receiving treatment for COVID-19, with 137 of those patients needing intensive care units.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate average is about 6% as of Aug. 31, due to data lag.
