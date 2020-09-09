MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is seeking an independent review of the state’s response to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.
In a request document released Tuesday, the department said it wants the review to focus on how the state deployed resources, particularly in regards to the looting and arson in Minneapolis and St Paul. Officials also want the efficacy of the state’s response evaluated, as well as its collaboration with more than 80 local government units.
The purpose of the requested review will be to evaluate the state’s response, figure out what other options might have been available, and come up with recommendations for how to respond to future periods of unrest.
George Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for several minutes, even as Floyd told him repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.
Cell phone video of the fatal arrest sparked days of protest and rioting in the Twin Cities. Dozens of buildings were vandalized, ransacked and/or burned; many were completely destroyed.
Chauvin, who was fired from Minneapolis police, is facing murder charges. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged. Their trial is expected to start next year.
