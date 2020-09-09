Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are investigating after a robber fired a shot during an incident at a Caribou in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at about 11:25 a.m. on the Caribou on Ford Parkway.
Police say a man walked in, fired a shot into the ceiling and then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before running.
The suspect remains at large. He was wearing all black clothing and also wearing a face mask. Police believe he is about 35 years old, of average height and weight.
Police said they weren’t aware of any injuries connected with the robbery.
You must log in to post a comment.