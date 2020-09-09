CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Highland Park, Local TV, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are investigating after a robber fired a shot during an incident at a Caribou in Highland Park Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at about 11:25 a.m. on the Caribou on Ford Parkway.

Police say a man walked in, fired a shot into the ceiling and then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before running.

The suspect remains at large. He was wearing all black clothing and also wearing a face mask. Police believe he is about 35 years old, of average height and weight.

Police said they weren’t aware of any injuries connected with the robbery.

Comments