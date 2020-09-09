MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s family says Hennepin Healthcare staff members improperly viewed his medical records.
Floyd’s family and legal team say they were sent a letter about a data breach of George Floyd’s confidential information at Hennepin Healthcare. The letter did not specify what information was accessed.
Floyd’s family says the letter from the hospital stated a breach of data happened over multiple dates, and that the employees involved are “no longer with the organization.”
The letter provided few details on how many employees were involved, and if they were terminated or voluntarily left the organization.
The family says they are not releasing the letter at this time.
Hennepin Healthcare issued the following statement:
It is the practice of the Hennepin Healthcare Information Privacy Department to conduct privacy access audits. Access to the Hennepin Healthcare electronic medical record by our workforce is tracked and logged, which supports our auditing efforts. Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If it is determined that a violation has occurred, disciplinary action up to and including termination can be used. Additionally, Hennepin Healthcare complies with federal information privacy regulations which require notification to patients about a confirmed privacy breach. To maintain patient confidentiality, we do not comment on specific cases.
Floyd’s family attorney Antonio Romanucci says the legal team is “exploring all of our remedies in order to make this right and make the family whole for this incredible intrusion of privacy.”
