MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DFL postponed a fundraiser for state representative candidate John Thompson. It follows controversial remarks Thompson made during a Hugo protest in August.

In mid-August, Thompson spoke outside the Hugo home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll.

“Come on over here with your ‘Blue Lives Matter’ sign. Blue live ain’t s—, and if people in Hugo don’t support black people, f— Hugo,” Thompson said.

Thompson wore a “Bob Kroll Must Go” T-shirt as he disparaged Hugo and shouted profanities at neighbors who supported police. Thompson is running to represent St. Paul’s district 67A.

Thompson later apologized for his comments, saying they were not helpful and that “inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing.”

In response to Thompson’s comments, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) wrote to the Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman Monday, expressing its “deep frustration” with the continued support of Thompson by the DFL House Caucus, as well as his planned participation in a caucus fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“Thompson has threatened to burn down a neighborhood and beat an effigy of a police officer’s wife, a female reporter, while standing outside their home. This is violent and outrageous behavior — and not just rhetoric — specifically against a police officer and his family,” MPPOA wrote.

MPPOA continued by saying anyone who supports Thompson will not be considered a supporter of law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Hortman said the fundraiser will not be proceeding as planned.

“We understand that proceeding with the fundraiser would have conveyed to some that we condoned the conduct in Hugo. We do not. This is a time to move forward from conflict and division. We have to come together to heal our state and provide safety for all Minnesotans, no matter what you look like or where you live,” she said.

During the Black Lives Matter protest in Hugo, activists smashed piñata effigies of Kroll and his wife Liz Collin, a WCCO reporter, calling for them both to lose their jobs. WCCO has said previously that Collin does not report on Minneapolis police and police union issues to avoid any potential conflict of interest. That continues to be the case.