MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Safety officials say more than 150 people died in crashes on Minnesota roads this summer, the time of year when drivers are most active.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, 152 people died in crashes on state roads — a nearly 12% increase over last year.
Among those fatal crashes, at least eight were distraction-related, 40 were alcohol-related and 50 were speed-related. Four of the fatalities were cyclists while 36 were motorcyclists. Pedestrians accounted for 14 of the deaths.
Thirty-six of the crashes involved someone not wearing a seat belt, officials say. Men made up the majority of victims (110 males compared to 41 females). The age bracket with the highest number of fatalities was people in their 20s.
So far this year, 225 people have died on Minnesota roads, up nine compared to this time last year.
