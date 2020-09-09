MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck Wednesday morning in the north metro.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. in Columbia Heights, at the intersection of Central and 44th avenues.
Investigators say a 65-year-old man was crossing west on 44th Avenue when he was hit by a Ford Ranger driven by a 25-year-old man going south on Central. The signage at the time of the crash showed that the pedestrian was not supposed to cross.
The 65-year-old man was brought to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities; he was not taken into custody.
Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.