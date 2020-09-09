Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating following a shooting in Brooklyn Park that left a person injured Wednesday night.
According to Brooklyn Park Police Department, at about 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting along the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the leg.
Police K-9 attempted to track the potential suspects, but they unsuccessful.
During investigation of the area, officers located evidence of the shooting a short distance away.
Both scenes have been processed. The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.