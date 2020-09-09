Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Rochester man died in a hiking accident in northern Minnesota Monday night.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, at about 9:32 p.m., they received a report of a man who had fallen into the Caribou River and was unresponsive.
It was reported that Daniel Allman had been hiking with a friend when he fell approximately 100 feet from a cliff, landing in the water below. Allman was removed from the water by his friend.
Rescue teams were called to the area and performed life-saving measures, but Allman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.