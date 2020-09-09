MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Wednesday that all classes will shift online for the next two weeks after a recent COVID-19 spike.

All in-person undergraduate, graduate and professional school group instruction will be paused from Sept. 10 – 25. Classes will be canceled Thursday through Saturday and will resume remotely Sept. 14 for at least two weeks.

Classes and sections that are currently being offered remotely will continue as scheduled.

The university took action earlier this week in restricting undergraduate activities on campus, but the positive test rate among students “continues to rise far too rapidly.” That rate has been 20% or greater for the past two days.

The latest numbers show a spike in positive test results among students who live in Sellery and Witte residence halls. The university has directed all residents in these buildings to quarantine in place for the next two weeks, effective 10 p.m. Wednesday.

All residents of these halls will be required to get tested at University Health Services Thursday and Friday, if they have not done so already.

Students are not being asked to move out of the residence halls or leave town. CDC guidance suggests that students should not travel home during this two-week period.

All in-person gatherings including social events and work gatherings should also be limited to 10 people or less.

Along with shutting down in-person classes, the university has made changes to its facilities as well.

From Sept. 10 – 25, all in-person study spaces and academic buildings will be closed, dining services will shift to carry-out, and all recreation facilities will be closed.

The University Health Services will only be open for urgent care needs, and by appointment only.

The university will continue to evaluate the situation and share more information about the rest of the semester.

For more information, visit UW-Madison’s website.