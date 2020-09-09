MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the woman fatally stabbed earlier this week in northern Minnesota.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Dawn Swenson was fatally stabbed Monday night in Bagley, the city where she lives. Arrested in connection to the stabbing was a 27-year-old Bagley man. He is currently in jail pending murder charges.
Authorities say the stabbing happened after police were called to a medical emergency/domestic dispute on the 14000 block of 336th Street.
Officers met the 27-year-old man at the scene, but he became uncooperative and ran away. Moments later, they heard a woman cry out in a nearby house and found the 27-year-old man attacking Swenson.
Officers tried to shock the man with stun guns but he pulled out a knife and stabbed Swenson. Emergency crews tried to help her but she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.