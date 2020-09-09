MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with three felony counts in a Brooklyn Park shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded at an apartment complex.

The incident happened at about at Park Haven Apartments on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North on August 30.

The criminal complaint says that the shooting was perpetrated by a man standing next to a vehicle carrying three people. Residents at the complex told investigators that the man shot at them just before 4 p.m. that day.

Police said when they arrived they found one victim in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshots in his body, including one in his temple. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was found lying on the ground near the vehicle, also suffering gunshot wounds. A third person was found in a nearby apartment; he also had been shot.

Police said the man found outside the vehicle needed to have colon surgery and is expected to recover, though his recovering time is expected to last for months. The third victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, where the bullet went into his pelvis and stomach.

Surveillance video and witnesses helped police determine the shooter as 23-year-old William Da’Von Hall, of Brooklyn Park. The criminal complaint says that Hall walked up to the car and started talking with the victims about a possible drug transaction.

The complaint says that Hall is not currently in custody, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Hall faces three counts of second-degree murder or attempted murder, without premeditation.