MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was proof Thursday that one act of kindness can go a long way.

As COVID-19 threatened to shut down St. Mane’s Sporting Goods in south Minneapolis, an idea was born.

Everett’s Foods and Meats has been in the same spot in south Minneapolis since 1956. St. Mane stepped in to help the business with a $5,000 check Thursday, and he didn’t stop there. He also made at stop at Berry Sweet Kitchen, run by Nancy and Jon Rud.

“You being a woman-owned business, it was a no-brainer to give you this check for $5,000,” St. Mane said.

Nancy Rud said she had “no words” for St. Mane’s genersity.

“So thankful,” Nancy Rud said. “It means everything for us because we have so many customers helping us. But this? Who does that anymore?”

St. Mane said his continued generosity is all due to Stan Hawkinson, a WCCO viewer who recently lost his wife, Carolyn. St. Mane’s actions sparked Hawkinson to donate $10,000 to help St. Mane’s Sporting Goods stay open.

“This past weekend, my wife and I were talking about Jan. 1 being our last day of retail, and when this gentleman gave us the money, $10,000 he gave us, and that won’t help us survive,” St. Mane said.

So he decided to help others even if he can’t help himself.

“This is really going to be a shot in the arm to help us, you know, get through at least the rest of the year,” Jon Rud said.

But St. Mane is “Minnesota Strong.” His daughter Morgan and best friend, Chaz Millionaire, believe because of all the good he is doing, Minnesotans will continue to support his efforts.

“The support that he’s received and the turnaround, you know, we will make it through and together, you know, we are better together,” Millionaire said.

You can help St. Mane Sporting Goods stay afloat and continue to help others buy purchasing a “Minnesota Strong” T-shirt or sweatshirt.

“Be Minnesota strong, show your support for what’s happening throughout the state and throughout the country, and buy a shirt for ‘Minnesota Strong,'” St. Mane said.

Click here to order a shirt online, or visit St. Mane’s store in south Minneapolis.