The WCCO building is lighting up in teal to raise awareness about ovarian cancer during September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MOCA works to light up landmarks across the state throughout the month of September.
The Teal Drive for Ovarian Cancer will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 12. HOM Teal Drive includes an inspirational drive-in program and fun car parade through the Fairgrounds! This event is replacing MOCA’s annual walk run this year. Register for this event and learn more at MNovarian.org.
